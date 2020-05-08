Ducks at Girard Park are dying and experts don’t know why yet

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Ducks are dying in the pond at Girard Park. Experts say they don’t know what is harming them and are unsure how to treat them.

Director of Acadiana Wildlife Inc. Letitia Labbie, says, “Ducks coming in are showing neurological symptoms, which means they are unable to use their legs to walk, trying to use their wings to move around. They are having difficulty breathing. We are going through symptoms to find a cure.”

Over the past month, Labbie has received at least 10 dying or dead ducks from the pond at Girard Park.

Caleb Meaux walks in the park daily and says he noticed the ducks acting strange and abnormal.

“You can walk by them. They will have wet feathers. They look like they are just soaking in the water or they are just sitting there and won’t move when you walk up to them,” Meaux adds.

Labbie says some ducks are surviving.

However, some have died without a proper diagnosis to the problem.

“I’ve released one back to the park. I think it’s back. I didn’t mark them. I did receive a couple of Indian Runner ducks, only one has survived and in quarantine. The three I have, I’m treating with medication to what works,” explains Labbie.

Test are being run on the deceased ducks, Labbie says.

Without an explanation to the issue at the pond, more ducks may die.

Labbie adds, “We have been doing blood work. We’ve done some necroscopy with LSU Veterinary School. We are trying to get a set problem. We don’t know if it’s poisoning or an algae bloom. We don’t know what’s wrong with these birds.”