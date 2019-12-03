Live Now
Drunk driver pleads guilty after killing two Louisiana teens

On February 4, 2018, 20-year-old Tyler Meaux of Kaplan crashed his truck head-on into a car driving along U.S. Highway 167.

Investigators say Meaux was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Alana Duhon, 16, and Sydney Colomb, 15, were killed. Two other teens were injured.

Meaux pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular negligent injury.

“There is definitely some relief. It doesn’t really change that she’s not here, but justice is being served. And that’s all we can ask for,” Sydney Guidry, Alana’s best friend, said.

“She was probably the best blessing I ever had. She was full of energy,” Guidry added, holding back tears. “She never was sad. She was sassy, and she was definitely my best friend forever.”

Duhon’s parents say they are relieved they won’t have to go through a trial, but they say his plea can’t bring Alana and Sydney back.

“You wait for her to come in the door at any moment, and we just know that’s not going to happen. So there is some acceptance in that. We know she’s not coming back, but it’s still difficult,” Stacy Duhon, Alana’s mother, said.

“I’m little bit relieved, but like everybody else said, we miss her a lot,” Denry Duhon, Alana’s father, added.

The families are now waiting for Meaux’s sentencing. He faces anywhere from 10 to 70 years in prison.

