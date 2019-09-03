1  of  2
Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa Nexstar and AT&T reach new distribution agreement
1  of  2
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian Live and replay newscasts

Drug sweep captures 26 people in Lafayette

News
Posted: / Updated:

26 people were arrested in a Narcotic Warrant Round-Up by Lafayette Police.

Authorities say the operation focused on identifying suspects responsible for the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics in the city limits of Lafayette. Police say these activities have direct correlation to violent crimes in the city.

As of today 26 arrests have been made. 13 suspects are still wanted.

They are:

Donald Thomas

Calvin Moody

Donovan Newton

Dwight Simon

Eric Tine

Jason J. Henry Jr.

John Malbrough Jr.

Kendall Solomon

Michael J. Benjamin

Ronelle Celestine

Brad Thomas

Trenton Williams

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local