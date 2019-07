Rayne Police raided a home arresting one suspect.

The drug raid too place on Ann Drive.

During the search, officers say they located 3.1 ounces of synthetic marijuana, a digital scale, fold top bags, and $880 in U.S. Currency.

Brandon Guillory AKA “Bzzy1hunnit”, 25 years old, 401 Ann Drive, was arrested and charged with Possession with the intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, monies derived, and violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone.