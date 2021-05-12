Drivers in Lafayette Parish just deal with the hassle of high water after heavy rains

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The heavy amount of rainfall we’ve had recently caused problems on Acadiana roadways on Wednesday. More than 30 roads were flooded in Lafayette Parish. Drivers had to use caution in Carencro, Scott, and Youngsville.

“Some of the roads today they are fully covered with water. You can’t even pass on them,” said Youngsville resident Nelly Townsend. “The water is inconvenient. Some roads you can’t pass on because they’re flooded.”

Cars were traveling slowly through the water on Verot School Road. Historically, low-lying areas in Youngsville have always been prone to flooding.

Drivers decided to turn around an not risk driving through high water near the intersection of Savoy Road and Gillet Road.

On Dua Lane, off Chemin Metarie, the road was not passable. Water covered the much of the property by the road.

When it rains hard, the drainage ditches fill up, and there’s no place for the water to go.