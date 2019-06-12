Driver slams into baby’s crib

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A baby sleeping in a crib narrowly escaped injury when a driver from Colorado crashed into the bedroom of an apartment in Eugene Tuesday night.

Tyler Cole Eiman fled the scene after crashing into the apartment shortly before 8 p.m., police said. The 27-year-old was headed west on 18th when he lost control at the intersection with Bailey Hill Road, skidded over a curb, through a yard and into the baby’s bedroom.

Somehow neither the baby nor the apartment’s other occupants were hurt.

Eiman ran off but was quickly captured and then taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Two other people were in the car, one of whom was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

He’s been charged with DUII, felony hit-and-run, 6 counts of reckless endangering, 2nd-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and 2nd-degree assault.

Alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash.