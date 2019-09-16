Drew Brees on thumb injury: I’m concerned, seeing specialist Sunday night

Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he’s concerned after leaving Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Rams with a thumb injury that would not allow him to grip the ball.

He did not return to the game.

Brees said that he had x-rays and that he would be seeing a specialist Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Adam Schefter, ESPN’s NFL Insider tweeted that Brees would not be flying with the team to Seattle and would see the specialist Monday.

“I am concerned,” he said. “I’m hoping it’s not too significant. I’m going to see a hand specialist and see what the next steps are.”

Brees’ loss hurt the Saints in a 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles Sunday.

He injured his thumb on a pass attempt where an on rushing Rams’ defensive lineman Aaron Donald struck his throwing hand.

Brees went to the sideline, had the thumb taped up, but did not return.

After the game, the normally positive Brees could not hide his concern that the injury is fairly serious and could keep him out some time.

“You’re hitting your hand on stuff all the time, right?” he said. “Helmets and different things and you might get jammed fingers and things where it swells up and what have you. This felt like it was something more significant preventing me from gripping the ball.”

Head coach Sean Payton said that he would go through the normal protocol and let the media know about the injury status “in a couple of days.”