Dredging the Vermilion River gets approval from Lafayette city-parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) Lafayette’s city-parish council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a resolution declaring the need to dredge the Vermilion River, the first step that some believe is necessary to help address flooding problems.

The resolution defines “the urgent need to dredge the Vermilion River to prevent future flooding” and calls on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help the council determine the extent of dredging that is necessary and how to fund it.

Councilwoman Nanette Cook has proposed a plan to put $5 million toward the project in the next fiscal year, which the council will vote on during its September 5 meeting.

