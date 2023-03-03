LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY)– A new development is coming to Downtown Lafayette. A local business owner is partnering with the city to bring a residential complex and parking garage to the heart of downtown.

In a public-private partnership between local business owner Johnny Blanchard and the city of Lafayette, the 208 residential unit complex and the city-owned parking garage will provide high-quality city living. Blanchard who owns Rock ‘n’ Bowl and the property where the development will take place says he saw an opportunity to increase the residential footprint downtown.

“I think it’s going to be a great project not just for Rock n Bowl because of proximity but it’s going to be a great project for our neighbors, all the different businesses that are around it. and I also believe this will spur more development of hopefully somebody one day builds an even bigger one than us.

Plans for the development have been in the works for the past two years. Being a private investor partnering with the city on public infrastructure, Anita Begnaud with the Downtown Development Authority says the partnership is a perfect match.

“This is the perfect marriage of those two things. a private investor who owns property adjacent to public infrastructure coming together to say we can make movement, we can make action happen on the downtown action plan.”

Mayor-President Josh Guillory says in addition to increasing residential living, the project will allow for more parking in the downtown area.

“This project will increase parking downtown, it will increase our residency capacity, and also there’s some slight potential for maybe even some retail.”

Blanchard says he saw the need for more residential living spaces downtown and the need for parking as businesses continue to grow. He says choosing the spot for the project was easy because of the environment.

“It’s really a great environment not just for young adults but also for families.”

Developers say the excitement surrounding the new development will really add to downtown’s vibrancy.