DOTD: Roads closed due to severe weather now reopened

by: Nancy Cook

Posted: / Updated:

(KTAL/KMSS) – The following roads have all been reopened following closures related to overnight severe weather, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

Caddo Parish:

  • I-49 northbound & southbound at Kings Highway due to downed wires – REOPENED

Bienville Parish:

  • US 80 at Webster/Bienville Parish line due to downed trees/power lines – REOPENED

Claiborne Parish:

  • LA 154 near Athens due to downed power lines -REOPENED

Webster Parish:

  • US 371 just south of I-20 due to downed trees/power lines – REOPENED

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in areas experiencing storm damage, and only drive through those areas if absolutely necessary.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

