DOTD: Roads closed due to severe weather now reopened

(KTAL/KMSS) – The following roads have all been reopened following closures related to overnight severe weather, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

Caddo Parish:

I-49 northbound & southbound at Kings Highway due to downed wires – REOPENED

Bienville Parish:

US 80 at Webster/Bienville Parish line due to downed trees/power lines – REOPENED

Claiborne Parish:

LA 154 near Athens due to downed power lines -REOPENED

Webster Parish:

US 371 just south of I-20 due to downed trees/power lines – REOPENED

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in areas experiencing storm damage, and only drive through those areas if absolutely necessary.