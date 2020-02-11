DOTD closes drawdown gates on Lake Bistineau dam in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The drawdown gates at the Lake Bistineau dam in south Bossier Parish have been closed, following the recent heavy rainfall, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.



The closure of the gates is a proactive measure to help prevent damage to the dam due to high water on the lake. The force of the water through the drawdown gates can be detrimental to the structure, resulting in severe damage and future repair costs.



Lake Bistineau dam houses drawdown- not flood – gates that are designed to slowly lower lake levels over a period of time.

They are not engineered to function as flood gates and rushing water due to increased lake levels will have a significant impact on the structure.



The drawdown began on July 22, 2019, a date determined by the LA Dept. of Wildlife & Fisheries.







