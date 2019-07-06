Donaldsonville Man Killed in St. James Parish Crash

A Donaldsonville man died Friday evening after in crash in St. James Parish.

Authorities say the three vehicle crash killed 57-year old Daren Taylor.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Taylor was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 70. At the same time, a 2020 Kenworth Tractor Trailer and a 2007 Hyundai Tiburon were traveling westbound on LA Hwy 70. For reasons still under investigation, Taylor crossed the centerline and struck the Kenworth. This caused the driver of the Hyundai to swerve to the right to avoid striking the Kenworth. As a result, the Hyundai entered a ditch and struck a culvert.

Despite the fact that he was properly restrained, Taylor sustained fatal injuries. All other parties were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for further analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.