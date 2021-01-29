Domestic violence and murder-suicides skyrocket across Acadiana amidst COVID-19, “It’s a pandemic within a pandemic”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Law enforcement agencies across Acadiana say domestic violence calls have skyrocketed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Activists are calling the issue a “pandemic within a pandemic.”

“It has only gotten worse since the pandemic and the lockdowns started, and this is globally, not locally but globally,” Kirby Banks with Faith House’s Voices of Acadiana said.

Banks says from March to August of 2020, they saw a 70% increase in victims reaching out for help.

“We’ve seen multiple murder-suicides. There was one in Youngsville. There was one in Broussard. In Baton Rogue, they’ve had several,” she said. “There was an article in the B.R. paper about it tripling, the murder-suicide rate for domestic violence cases.”

Since the pandemic began, Banks says nearly 200 new adults have reached out for help, and that’s only in Acadiana.

“Women who are financially dependent or men who are financially dependent are now stuck at home, and they’re isolated with their abuser. They’re in a house 24/7. Stimulus money or unemployment money, I’m sure, someone has control over, and its probably not the victim,” she added.

Banks says many victims don’t know where to turn, as hold ups in judicial systems are making it hard for victims to stay safe, even with restraining orders against their abusers.

“The cops aren’t going to arrest them because they’re trying to let people out of jail that are in there for small offenses because of COVID,” she told News Ten.

It’s not just adults looking for shelter. Nearly 100 new children have turned to Faith House of Acadiana as well.

“You have children now at home that their safe place was school, and so they’re now home,” she said.

A victim of domestic violence herself, Banks wants victims to know they can escape their abusers.

“I would just encourage them to know they are not alone, and there is help out there,” Banks said.

Victims of domestic violence can call Faith House’s 24-hour hotline number for help. That number is 1-888-411-1333.

For more information about Faith House of Acadiana’s domestic violence help services and programs, click here.