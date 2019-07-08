Dog stolen in truck found dead; suspect arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Deputies have recovered a truck stolen from outside a Baton Rouge doughnut shop Sunday, July 7. A dog that was in the truck when it was stolen was found dead inside, the owner confirmed Monday. The dog’s owner, David Mohr, was desperate to find his beloved pet after the dog and truck were stolen from the doughnut shop off Tigerbend Road.

The incident happened around noon Sunday at Pelican Doughnuts when Mohr left his dog, Roleaux, inside his truck with the air conditioning running.

Moments after he went inside, he says a woman walked up to the truck. When Mohr raced outside to stop her, that’s when things took a terrible turn. The woman allegedly hit him with the door of the truck before speeding off, dragging him about 20 feet in the process.

Leslie Aguillard, 31, has been arrested and charged with theft of a vehicle, theft of an animal, cruelty to an animal, attempted second degree murder, and theft.

The truck was found near the 4000 block of S Sherwood Forest Boulevard after someone passing by saw the truck and called deputies. They arrived to find the dog dead inside.

According to court records, Aguillard was also wanted on a bench warrant on charges of theft under $1,000, entry/remaining after being forbidden, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This arrest warrant was issued June 26.