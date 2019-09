We have an update on a story we brought you Tuesday.

Mylo, the dog from California who was found in Acadiana, is now on the way back home to see his mother.

According to Ashlyn Broussard, the woman who found the dog, a donation was made to help the little guy get back home.

Broussard says that Mylo will head to a vet to get a clean bill of health certificate so he can fly out of Lafayette.