DISTURBING VIDEO: Texas teen livestreams putting dog in dryer, turning it on

A disturbing video shows a Texas teenager putting a small dog into a dryer and then turning it on and laughing.

The girl livestreamed her actions on social media.

Appearing to be encouraged by her followers on Instagram live, a young girl calls her dog over, picks him up and puts him in a clothes dryer.

Then with a scream, she turns the appliance on, clapping and howling with laughter until opening the door to let the dog out a few seconds later.

“That poor dog is all I could think. I don’t want to see the video again. It’s so awful,” said Maura Davies from the SPCA of Texas.

Davies said the video was brought to the organization’s attention over the weekend. Within hours of someone sharing it on Twitter, it started to spread, with calls from viewers to find the girl in what they saw as a case of animal cruelty.

“I know that this case is being pursued by the Dallas Police Department. My hope, I think all our hopes, is that this individual is found, and held accountable for their actions.”

Texas animal cruelty law prohibits torture, defining it as anything that causes unjustifiable pain and suffering. It’s a felony, punishable by time in prison and a fine.

Criticism has also been directed at some of the teen’s followers during the live video, some of whom responded with laughter to what she was doing.

The post has been removed from Instagram.