District attorney plans to seek death penalty against accused shooter of Baton Rouge police officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud.com) — East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore announced he will seek the death penalty against the man who allegedly shot and killed a 21-year-veteran Baton Rouge police officer while critically injuring another.

Ronnie DeWayne Kato, Jr., allegedly ambushed two officers sent to interview him about a killing hours earlier, then stood over a dead officer’s body while continuing to shoot him, according to police documents released Monday.

“My office rarely seeks the death penalty,” said Moore. “We do so only in the most serious of cases. The facts as alleged in the affidavits and from information that I have learned are egregious. I obviously have not had the opportunity to speak with the victims’ families and do not know their feelings but hope to do so when it is appropriate. As for me and my office, based on what I know now, I believe that pursuing this matter as a death penalty case is what justice would demand.”