Discarded cigarette cause of afternoon fire at Ile Des Cannes apartment

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said Monday that a discarded cigarette sparked a fire earlier in the day at an apartment home in the 300 block of Belfast Street.

Sonnier said the fire happened just before 2 p.m. at an Ile Des Cannes apartment.

When firefighters arrived, Sonnier said, smoke was seen coming from a second floor apartment.

He said it was later determined that the fire was inside an exterior wall, next to the entry door of the apartment.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire inside the wall, before it was able to extend into the

interior of the apartment.

It was then learned that the cause of the fire was due to an improperly discarded cigarette, Sonnier said.

The fire was ruled accidental, Sonnier said, and the building sustained minimal damage as a result.

No firefighters or civilians were injured during the incident and the apartment is still able to be occupied, he said.