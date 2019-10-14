Disabled man dies in weekend house fire in Iberville Parish; daughter tried to save him

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says its deputies will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a house fire involving one death in Bayou Goula.



It happened just before 12 p.m. Saturday in the 31000 block of Robinson Road.

Shortly after firefighters arrived, they located the body of an elderly man inside.

While official identification and cause of death are still pending with the Iberville Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the 74-year-old disabled homeowner, the LOSFM office said.

Witness statements indicated the victim’s adult daughter was alerted to the fire by seeing smoke in the home.

She reported attempting to help her father escape by getting him into his wheelchair and then searching the home for her two young children.

The woman told deputies by the time her children were out of the home, she was unable to get back in to finish evacuating her father.

She reported making attempts for him to come to a window to try to pull him out, but only getting a response from him for a short period of time.

SFM investigators believe the fire likely began in the home’s utility room, however, an exact cause is still under investigation.

At this time, deputies are not ruling out potential electrical factors.