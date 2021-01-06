Diocese of Lafayette reopening plan includes following all CDC guidelines

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) Catholic school students and staff with the Diocese of Lafayette returned to the classroom Monday morning from the holiday break.

Blue Rolfes, communications director for the Diocese of Lafayette, says schools are going back into the classroom with the same safety precautions in mind.

“We are operating the spring semester just as we did during the fall, with the main goal in mind to follow all guidelines by the CDC, Louisiana Board of Health and guidelines by the Diocese.”

She says the same rules still apply.

“Everyone is required to wear a mask, social distance and stay away from large gatherings.”

Rolfes says school officials are also keeping a close watch on positive cases.

“We are very careful to make sure that we keep a very accurate case count so that schools know when their positivity rate is getting too high.”

Students and parents concerned about exposure to COVID-19 on campus have two options, face-to-face learning or virtual learning.

“If parents decide they would be more comfortable learning remotely, then they have that option.”

Rolfes says other options were considered, however they will not be used unless needed.

“At this point all schools are fully in person unless students opt out and prefer online learning.”

She says students had the option to choose remote learning but most students chose face-to -face learning.