Fete Dieu du Teche 2019

A unique 38-mile Eucharistic Procession by boat will take place on the Feast of the Assumption, Thursday, August 15, also known as the Feast Day of the Acadian people.

Everyone is invited to a Mass in French at 8 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville, which will be celebrated by Bishop Douglas Deshotel.

At the end of Mass, participants will walk in procession from St. Leo Church with the Blessed Sacrament and a statue of Mary to the nearby boat landing, the Lafayette Diocese announced.

At 9:30 a.m. all boats will embark in procession down the Teche, toward St. Martinville, retracing the voyage made by the Acadians over 250 years ago.

The boat procession will stop at churches in the towns along the Teche for Rosary and Benediction, with the first stop in Arnaudville behind St. Francis Regis at 10:20 a.m., followed by St. Joseph Church in Cecilia at 11:45 a.m., at the Pavilion behind St. Bernard Church in Breaux Bridge at 1:35 p.m., at the park behind St. Joseph Church in Parks at 3:15 p.m., and arriving at Old Market Street in St Martinville at about 4:45 p.m.

Afterwards, a foot procession will commence to Notre Dame de Perpetual Secours for Benediction, then to St. Martin de Tours Church for Benediction, and finally down main street to Mater Dolorosa Chapel for Solemn Vespers and Benediction at 5:30 p.m.

Additionally, confessions will be heard in mobile units at each of the stops along the way.