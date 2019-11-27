Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Dial Dalfred: What can you do about nuisance neighbors?

Dial Dalfred

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A St. Landry Parish woman says she’s all out of options after allegedly being harassed by a neighbor for nearly six years.


“Every time I come outside I can’t even do nothing. He’s harassing me,” resident Janice Barnes said.

Barnes claims things have been stolen out of her yard, her plants destroyed, and loud music has kept her awake too many nights to count.

“It’s not fair. I should not have to lose my rest at night. I can’t go to sleep because he wants to do what he wants to do,” Barnes said.

Barnes says her neighbor, who authorities confirmed is a convicted felon, often shoots a gun in the backyard.
“I’ve called the police. The police don’t want to do anything,” she said.

According to these reports, Ms. Barnes called the sheriff’s office 29 times in the past two years to complain about her neighbors on issues ranging from loud noise, animals in her yard, harassment and trespassing.


In the detail, deputies reported walking around the property and not hearing and music, and no signs of a dog or antagonizing neighbors in her yard.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said there needs to be proof to discern what charges, if any, can be filed.

“If you want to make a case about loud music against your neighbors then you need to record the noise and give it to the deputy when he gets there, he’ll determine whether or not charges can be filed,” Guidroz said.


Sheriff Guidroz has assigned additional patrols as both neighbors have filed complaints. The sheriff says they respond to every call but all the complaints have been unfounded due to a lack of proof.


“A word is not good enough for testimony in court. We have to have a witness or law-enforcement witnessing the entire or part of the incident with documentation from a cell phone, that’s great evidence,” Guidroz said.

If there’s an ongoing issue in your neighborhood or community or there’s a story you’d like me to investigate, send me an email at DialDalfred@klfy.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by heavy thunderstorms late. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Cloudy skies early followed by heavy thunderstorms late. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Isolated thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories