Destination Louisiane – Mrs. Heather’s

According to Best Things Louisiana, Mrs. Heather’s is the best pumpkin patch in Louisiana. The large property has a variety of Fall and Harvest themed activities, animals, demonstrations about growing pumpkins and areas for photos. Mrs. Heather’s is located in Hammond, about an hour from Baton Rouge.

The pumpkin patch is open from now, until November 8th. Nothing is Halloween themed.

Mrs. Heather said her favorite part of the pumpkin patch is seeing how fascinated the toddlers are with all of the hands on activities. “Everything is hands on with us, so the kids get to play and have a good time and interact with everything,” said Mrs. Heather’s owner, Heather Hughes.

The pumpkin patch hosts lots of field trips during the week days and families on the weekends. The students get a lesson on how to grow a pumpkin, they can get their faces painted and meet life size disney characters. “They’re so excited when they see everything, there’s so many visual things for them to look at, you know, the big rooster, the mater truck, and they’ll just remember lots and lots of fun,” said Pre K 4 teacher, Tracy Summers.

Mrs. Heather said tourists love the affordability of her pumpkin patch. Entry is $7 per child and free for adults. “You can bring a picnic lunch, an ice chest and just spend the day,” Hughes said.

During the Spring, Mrs. Heather’s is a strawberry farm. The property also offers a wedding venue. For more information visit their website at: http://www.thfarms.com/mrs.-heather-s-pumpkin-patch.html