Denham Springs woman lights couch on fire to 'get the devil out', officials say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jo Lynn Winn. Photo Credit Louisiana State Fire Marshall

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal has arrested a Denham Springs woman for setting her couch on fire to "get the devil out."

JoLynn Winn, 53, was booked into the Livingston Parish jail Friday on one count of simple arson.

On August 11, the 4th District Volunteer Fire Department contacted the LAOSFM about a trailer fire in the 11000 block of Arnold Road.

Officials said firefighters found Winn at the scene suffering from smoke inhalation. Officials said Winn told firefighters she had set the couch on fire “to get the devil out.” Winn had been taken to a local hospital for treatment before investigators arrived at the scene.

Investigators found fire damage in the trailer’s living room and determined that the fire started because of the burning couch.

Winn was arrested after she was released from the hospital. Officials said Winn confessed to setting the fire.