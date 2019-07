Troopers are currently responding to a multi-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 westbound east of Grosse Tete, according to a Facebook post by Louisiana State Police Troop A.

The right lane is currently blocked as first responders investigate the crash.

Congestion has reached the Mississippi River Bridge, approximately 14 miles.

Expect delays and avoid the area if possible as crews work to clear the roadway as quickly and safely as possible.