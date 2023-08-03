Another day of hot temperatures is expected with highs nearing 100 degrees later this afternoon. With humidity factored in, heat index values have been soaring into the 108-118 degree range and today will be no different. A HEAT ADVISORY is once again in effect. We’ve seen a few cooling storms each afternoon, but rain chances will remain isolated today, primarily in the 20% range.

This same forecast looks to continue through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure remains in control of our weather. Highs will top out near 100 degrees Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with rain chances near 20% each afternoon.

Some signs of hope can be seen, however, by the early and middle parts of next week. This ridge of high pressure, which has been responsible for all of this heat, may weaken on its eastern side and retreat to the west. It will be replaced by troughing coming in from the northwest. This reversal of the upper-level pattern means high temperatures may drop a few degrees, into the 96-99 degree range, and we could see a few more storms each afternoon. The heat won’t be gone completely, but hopefully, we can do away with the triple-digit heat for a while, giving us and our A/C units a break!