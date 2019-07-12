Curfew for St. Martin Parish will be imposed beginning tonight

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (SMPSO)- In the interest of public safety, St. Martin Parish President, Chester R. Cedars has declared a curfew for all of St. Martin Parish beginning tonight from 10:00 pm to 7:00 am, and on Saturday night from dusk to dawn on Sunday morning.
