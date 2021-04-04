Crowley Police Drug Arrest

Officers received a call in reference to a male subject overdosing on illegal narcotics.

Upon officers arrival, members of the Crowley Fire Department were providing medical attention to the male subject.

During the investigation, officers learned the male subject received the illegal narcotics from someone outside the city limits of Crowley.

Officers were granted permission to enter the vehicle from the subjects wife, who stated the narcotics were in the cup holder and there is also loaded firearms in the vehicle.

Officer Leger and Campbell located two 9mm handguns and a Ak47 rifle chamber in 5.56X45.

All firearms were present and in reach of four small children.

The Ak47 was located in a child’s lap with the weapon on fire.

The narcotics located consisted of powdered Cocaine along with Fentanyl.

The narcotics were also in reach of the four small children.

The suspect who was identified as Jeremy Leblanc of Oberlin, Louisiana. Mr. Leblanc has been charged with the following charges:

Lars: 40:967 Possession of Schedule II (2 Counts)

Lars: 14:95.1 Possession of a Firearm in the presence of a CDS (3 Counts)

Lars: 14:91.13 Illegal use of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the presence of a juvenile (4 Counts)