Opelousas man charged with attempted 2nd degree murder in Crowley shooting

Crowley Police investigate a shooting reportedly involving an Opelousas man.

According to Crowley Police Detective Ryan Temple, officers responded to a physcial altercation that turned into a shooting along West Andrus Street on Friday.

Detective Temple says officers from the patrol division were able to make a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle that had two unknown men fleeing fthe scene.

Through an additional investigation, detectives were able to determine Todd Thomas Jr., 20 of Opelousas had been involved in the altercation.

Police report that Thomas fired multiple rounds from a handgun at the victims who were inside the residence.

Thomas faces a charge of attempted second degree murder.