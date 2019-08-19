Crowley Police: 1 injured by stray bullet from drive by shooting

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- A juvenile female is in the hospital after being injured as a result of a drive by shooting on Sunday.

It happened in the 300 block of North Western Avenue.

Police say a car passing down the street fired at another car.

Officers believe that a stray bullet went into the home where the victim was and hit her.

She was taken to the hospital and is in stable but serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crowley Police Detectives at 788-4114 or Crimestoppers at 789-TIPS.