Crowley motorcyclist dies in Livingston Parish Crash

DENHAM SPRINGS, La.– Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A were called shortly after midnigh on Saturday to investigate a fatal motorcycle crash on LA Hwy 1026 (Lockhart Rd.) west of LA Hwy 1030 (Cockerham Rd.) in Livingston Parish.

The crash took the life of Jason Vidrine, 44, of Crowley.

Upon investigation it was found that an on-duty Trooper noticed two motorcycles speeding on LA Hwy 64 near LA Hwy 1019. The Trooper then attempted to make a traffic stop. However, Vidrine and a second motorcyclist continued eastbound on LA Hwy 64, refusing to stop. The motorcyclists crossed LA Hwy 16 and entered the roundabout on LA Hwy 1026 at LA Hwy 1030. At this time, the unknown motorcyclist fled north on Linder Rd. Vidrine circled the roundabout and returned westbound on LA Hwy 1026. That is when Vidrine crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by an on-duty Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Vidrine was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he received as a result of the crash.

Impairment is unknown, but a toxicology sample was taken from him for analysis.

The deputy was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. Impairment is not suspected on the part of the deputy, but a routine toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

This remains an active investigation, and there is no further information at this time.

Troopers are seeking the identity of the second motorcyclist. Anyone that may have information regarding this incident is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500, or their local law enforcement agency.