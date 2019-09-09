Crime Stoppers – St. Landry Parish murder investigation

St. Landry Crime Stoppers and Deputy Julian Tibbs of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office need your help in identifying a body found 2 ½ miles from Washington in the Beggs area.

On August 18, 2019 just be 7:30 pm, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified by a person walking on Hwy. 10 that he noticed what appeared to be a body in a ditch.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located the body of a black female that was decomposing with no id.

The person reporting the body stated he walked in the area on August 16 around 4:30 p.m. and the body was not there.

The body is described as black female in her mid to early 20’s, 5’5′ to 5’6″ in height, 110 to 115 pounds, with braids.

She was wearing blue jeans, a red Hawaiian style crop top flower print shirt.

Located on the body was a Texas State University graduate school lanyard with a single key.

