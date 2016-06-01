Crime Stoppers offering cash reward for Walmart shooting suspect

The following is a news release from the Crowley Police Department:

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish and the Crowley Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted fugitive.

Ronald Babineaux is described as a black male, 26 years of age, 5’8” in height, weighing 160 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the Northgate Apartment complex or 1808 Cherry St., both in Crowley.

Babineaux is wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder in connection with the shooting that occurred in the Walmart parking lot on May 28, 2016. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you have any information regarding Babineaux you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477 or the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234. Callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.