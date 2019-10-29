Lafayette Crime Stoppers – Sentry Defense burglary

Live Now
Lafayette Crime Stoppers and the Youngsville Police Department needs your help locating a suspect wanted for burglary.

On September 1, 2019, at approximately 5am the Youngsville Police Department was dispatched to an alarm call at the business of Sentry Defense located at 4415 Chemin Metairie Parkway.

The suspect used an extension ladder to access the rooftop where he was able to gain entry into the building.

Once inside the suspect defeated the motion sensors and was able to remove 2 rifles, 42 pistols, 10 silencers and miscellaneous optics from the business.

As the suspect stands to depart, the alarm sounds and he exits’ through a side door.

The suspect was wearing red, NIKE Air Force 1 shoes.

If you can identify this suspect or have any information about this crime call our tips line at 232-tips or submit your tip by using our P3 Tips mobile app.

On behalf of Lafayette Crime Stoppers I’m Major Jules Broussard.

