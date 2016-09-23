Crimestoppers -Crime of the Week September 23

1  of  4
Lafayette Crimestoppers needs your help in identifying the suspects who committed an armed robbery.

On August 16,2016 at approximately 6:30 am, an armed robbery occurred in the early morning hours at 440 Heidi Circle, Lot 94. Video surveillance captured the suspects as they walked the area searching for someone to victimize. The suspects are two black males both average height with a slim build. One suspect was dressed in all black and was armed with a revolver. The second suspect was wearing a white muscle shirt with black pants and was armed with a Tech 9 type weapon. The suspects located a victim, robbed them and fled East on Mire Road.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information about this crime , call our “Tips” line day or night and you could earn up to a $1000 cash reward. All callers remain anonymous.

Tips line – 337 -232-8477

