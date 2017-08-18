Crime of the Week

1  of  4
Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying suspects responsible for an Armed Robbery at a local bank in Lafayette.

On August 11, 2017 Lafayette Police responded to the 3700 block of Ambassador Caffery in reference to an Armed Robbery in progress at a bank. A male and female entered the bank and approached a teller. The male suspect then produced a handgun and demanded cash. Both suspects then fled the location with an undisclosed amount of money. They were seen entering a small light colored sedan similar to a Hyundai model.

If you have any information about this crime or know the identity of the suspects, call our tips line day or night. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash. 

