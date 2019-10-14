Crime down more than 7% in St. Martin Parish

Crime is down in St. Martin Parish, according to FBI statistics released in September.

According to the statistics, St. Martin Parish had a 7.6% decrease in the combined crime rate in 2018 when compared to 2017.

The crime rate is now 66% better than the crime rate in Acadiana and in the state.

The statistics show that it is also better than 50% of the crime rates in the south and 44% of crime rates in the U.S.

Newly-elected sheriff, Becket Breaux wants to decrease those numbers even further in his term.

After working in state law enforcement for 31 years and graduating from the FBI National Academy, Breaux believes he can continue lowering the crime rate in St. Martin Parish by targeting drug dealers.

In an exclusive interview after his victory on October 12, Breaux gave a strong message.

“I have one clear distinct message for the drug dealers. I’m going to find you. I’m going to arrest you. I’m going to put you in jail,” Breaux said.