Crews are taking down the Middleton name from the library at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After today, the name Middleton will no longer be on the library at LSU.

The Middleton name is being taken down on Friday after the LSU Board of Supervisors voted to have the name removed from the library. The matter was approved unanimously, according to a press release from University Relations.

The Middleton family responded to the decision by the LSU Board of Supervisors.

“The actions taken today by the LSU Board of Supervisors, with the full support of Interim President Galligan and Governor Edwards, are reprehensible,” the family said in a statement. “By its actions, the Board has chosen to publically dishonor a great American war hero and Louisiana public servant in order to satisfy the passions of the moment.”

Prior to the academic committee meeting, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke in support of removing the name from the library.

“Obviously the black student leaders at LSU are among the important voices that we need to listen to … In fact, LSU students of all races and backgrounds are telling us it is time for their library to represent someone that everybody, every student can be proud of, and I support them,” Edwards said. “It is time for the name of the library to be changed. Simply put, and this gets to the heart of the matter: in 2020 and going forward, LSU students shouldn’t be asked to study in a library named for someone who didn’t want them to be LSU students. We can do better. We can be better.”

Interim President Tom Galligan said that it is significant and moving that today’s board actions are taking place on Juneteenth, or Freedom Day. He asked that it be a day of reflection for the LSU community.

“Juneteenth commemorates the freedom of the last enslaved Blacks in America, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation,” Galligan said. “While it’s cause for celebration, let this also be a day of reflection for LSU and our country as we work towards true equality and freedom for all.”

Middleton, an infantry officer during multiple engagements in both World Wars, served as LSU president from 1952 to 1961. In spite of his many accomplishments, documents have been made public showing Middleton’s role in advocating for and continuing segregationist policies and practices despite a Supreme Court ruling allowing full access and participation of Blacks in University life.