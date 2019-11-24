Breaking News
Jury deadlocked: Cannon gets life in prison for slaying of SPD officer
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

CPSO: Two escape unharmed after small plane crashes in Red River

News

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men were able to escape a small plane after it went down in the Red River north of the Shreveport Downtown Airport late Saturday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Gray, two men were practicing touch-and-go landings at the Downtown Airport just before 11 a.m. when the engine failed in their Cessna aircraft. The plane went into the Red River near the end of the south runway, but the men were able to get out and swim to the Bossier bank.

The sheriff’s office says they did not appear to be injured but were taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport as a precaution.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Rodney Spikes said another pilot at the airport saw the plane take off, then heard its engine stop. He saw the plane drop below the tree line and called 911.

Shreveport Fire and the Caddo Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as well as the Bossier City police and fire departments and Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

Stacy Kuba, interim director of airports for the Shreveport Airport Authority, said the airport has returned to normal operations. The plane is expected to be removed at a later date.

No names of those involved have been released pending contact with their families.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
1 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
40°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories