CPSO arrests man on 9 counts of failure to register as a sex offender

LAKE CHARLES, La.– On Monday, Frederick A. Lemieux, of Lake Charles, was arrested after he failed to comply with his sex offender registration requirements.

Upon investigation detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sex Offender Unit learned that Lemieux had failed to register as a sex offender, on eight different occasions.

It was also learned that he failed to acquire a sex offender identification card, as well as pay his annual fees. Failure of this put him in violation of his sex offender requirements.

He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with nine counts of failure to register as a sex offender, and failure to comply with sex offender ID requirements. His bond has been set at $450,000.

Lemieux was convicted of two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and two counts of aggravated oral sexual battery in 1989 in Jefferson Parish. He was later convicted of aggravated sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile in 2013 in Jefferson Parish.