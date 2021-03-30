COVID-19 vaccine sites available by appointment in Crowley, Lafayette Tuesday and Wednesday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Office of Public Health is hosting a pair of vaccination events in Crowley and Lafayette this week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

In Crowley, those needing the vaccine can receive the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen single-dose shot at the Love of Christ Baptist Church at 1120 W. Hutchinson Ave on Wednesday, March 31. Shots will be given from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call (337) 514-1806. The event will be held in the front of the church and may be canceled for inclement weather.

In Lafayette, the Moderna vaccine is available at the Lafayette Parish Health Unit at 220 W. Willow St. on Tuesday, March 30 and Wednesday, March 31. To schedule an appointment, call (337) 262-5616.