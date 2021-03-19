COVID-19 eligibility vaccination list expands in Louisiana

Rayne, La. (KLFY)- Gov John Bel Edwards announced starting Monday, March 22nd, COVID-19 vaccination sites will have more patients who are eligible to take the shot.

That includes people working in food services, grocery stores, manufacturing, construction, clergy and other essential jobs.

“Those individuals have carried our state through these most trying times and we want to make sure they have the vaccine if in fact they are not already eligible.”

Dr. Tina Stefanski says as the demand for vaccines increases, more locations to take them will be open.

“As more vaccines come into the state you should see more and more opportunities to be vaccinated.”

She adds that along with these vaccination sites there are other ways to access the shot.

“Don’t forget your local providers who are vaccinating everyday through pharmacies and hospitals.”

Stefanski says beginning in April plans to administer vaccines every Tuesday at the Rayne civic center.