Court denies motion to drop fake antifa events lawsuit

Facebook announced Monday it is banning posts that deny or distort the Holocaust and will start directing people to authoritative sources if they search for information about the Nazi genocide. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A judge denied a motion today to dismiss the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) lawsuit over fake antifa Facebook events that police actually responded to.

The fake events were set up by comedian John Merrifield over the summer. LCG Mayor-President Josh Guillory sued Merrifield for the “hoax” events, claiming costs in having the police respond to the events. Filed at the end of August, the suit seeks damages of less than $75,000.

15th Judicial District Judge Edward B. Broussard sided with LCG in court today, denying Merrifield’s attempt to strike the lawsuit. Broussard cited the possibility of the events inciting violence in his ruling. Merrfield’s attorneys told News 10 they plan to appeal the decision.