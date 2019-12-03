Live Now
Council to consider $860,000 increase to Lafayette Sheriff’s Office

Two items on Tuesday’s Lafayette City-Parish Council meeting agenda would provide an additional $860,000 for the jail and Sheriff’s Office while programs are getting cut and employees are laid-off due to a lack of funding.

Most of the money, $601,546, would come from the parish, with $250,000 coming from the city of Lafayette.

Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux, according to the agenda, is sponsoring an ordinance for introduction Tuesday to provide $601,546 to the Sheriff’s Office to restore operations of the juvenile assessment center that were suspended in November.

The money would be transferred out of a parish juvenile detention home fund that receives money from a parish-wide tax dedicated to the home.

The council is also expected to consider for introduction an ordinance increasing by $250,000 a year the amount the city of Lafayette pays the sheriff to house city prisoners.

The ordinances, if approved for introduction Tuesday, will be considered for final council approval Dec. 17.

