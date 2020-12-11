Could there be another PPE shortage? Lafayette supplier says “No.”

VIEMED health cares warehouse in Lafayette is filled with hundreds of boxes of personal protective equipment for anyone in need.



Founder of VIEMED health care Michael Moore says the company specializes in providing in-home medical equipment for patients who are chronically ill.

Moore says when the first COVID-19 surge surfaced the company became one of the leading suppliers in the country. “

“It’s not unusual to get 10 to 15 calls a day from hospitals, from states and different vendors who still can’t access equipment.”

Moore says although access to P-P-E is not easily granted it does not compare to the initial shortage at the start of the pandemic.



He says, the possibility of another shortage is slim.

“Now that there is a vaccine in sight we should not run into a shortage again. “

Todd Zehnder says the company does more than provide personal protective equipment across the country. It’s also the contact tracing call center for Arizona.”

“We got this contract through an existing relationship by providing them P-P-E during the first wave of the pandemic

Zehnder says the call volume continues to increase. He says the 45 minute call is very detailed. All to help stop the spread in Arizona.