One front has moved through the area this morning, increasing northerly winds, and bringing in drier air today. A secondary front will arrive tonight and tomorrow, ushering in the coolest air we’ll see, which will be tomorrow and Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies will linger through the first half of today, but clouds will slowly clear out later this afternoon. If they do, and we see sunshine, highs will top out in the upper 80s today.

Lows dip into the lower 60s for tonight and tomorrow morning with skies clearing out. Highs tomorrow, even under mostly sunny skies, will be in the upper 70s.

The coolest temperatures will occur Sunday morning, with morning starts in the lower 50s!! We’ll climb nicely through Sunday afternoon, getting back into the upper 70s.

A warming trend is expected next week with highs in the low-mid 80s Monday, mid-80s Tuesday, and upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances could increase again by next Thursday as a disturbance moves northward from the Gulf of Mexico, increasing moisture across the area.