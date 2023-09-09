A front is in the process of moving through the area. Most of the storm action we thought we’d see this morning is currently located across eastern Texas, so I have lowered rain chances for today. Later this afternoon, any rainfall will clear out and we’ll see mostly sunny skies and lowering humidity. In fact, humidity could drop into the 30% range, making things feel comfortable this afternoon, even though highs are expected to be in the low-mid 90s.

Cooler mornings are expected for both Sunday and Monday mornings. Readings could be in the upper 60s with mid-60s across central parts of the state! It’ll still be hot in the afternoon, with highs in the low-mid 90s, but the heat will be manageable with the lower humidity still around.

Rain chances could slowly increase for the middle and end of next week as another front moves towards the area. It’s yet to be seen if this front will move through the area itself and when exactly that’ll be.

TROPICS

Hurricane Lee has weakened a bit and is now a category three hurricane as it continues to work west-northwest. Lee will continue to move north of the Caribbean through early next week. Hopefully, Lee will make a turn to the north, moving east of the United States.

Tropical Storm Margot has developed over the open waters of the Atlantic. Margot poses no threat to land.