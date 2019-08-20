Convicted felon arrested for carrying gun outside Opelousas nightclub

Opelousas Police arrested a 34-year-old convicted felon who was seen carrying a concealed weapon near a “popular” nightclub on Academy and South Streets.

Police say it happened around 2:45 a.m Monday when they observed Leonard Broussard of Opelousas behaving suspiciously and then attempt to discard a firearm.

When Broussard was taken into custody, police say, they seized a .40cal. semiauto pistol.

A records check then confirmed Broussard was a convicted felon.

During his arrest, police say, they found a small amount of marijuana in his possession.

Broussard was booked into the St. Landry Parish jail and charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of schedule I narcotics.