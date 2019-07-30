Concerns over cost of new animal shelter in Lafayette

The newly approved animal shelter for Lafayette Parish has unleashed a debate about priority spending.

In addition to the new animal shelter, the council approved two new libraries and diverting funds for drainage.

For some residents all the mentioned projects are important, however, there are some they believe should be a priority over others.

Mother and son, Nick and Jodi Harvey have a difference of opinion when asked what should be the spending priority. “Drainage, I think some people’s homes have flooded three to four times,” Jodi said.

Nick says the parish should focus on damaged infrastructure such as roadways and neighborhood streets. “I would say the roads for me. I hate the roads down here and yes definitely an animal shelter.”

Council President Jared Bellard says the council can revisit any issue including the animal shelter to drainage. “I’m not against the new anmial shelter. However, if this council feels we should have a discussion for those funds and where it should go then I’m open for discussion.”

For bellard that’s the councils job — to weigh what’s a priority and what’s not. “The table is open and I’m more than willing to help the parish any way I can as far as drainage is concerned.”

Resident Brandon Bourque of Lafaeytte Parish goes over the list of what he would put first and last. “Flooding, economic development, animal shelter and and library,” Bourque added.

Bellard says remember funding for the animal shelter has been in play for six to eight years. The money comes from a combined public health millage.