Community sends love, thoughts, prayers, following reports that Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin was shot

COLFAX, LA. (KLFY) Words of support and prayers from the community pour-in as a social media post states that Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin is at the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound.

The reported incident happened during a concert in Colfax, Louisiana on Friday night.

Official confirmation on the shooting from Colfax law enforcement is pending.

The public is responding to a social media statement on Ardoin’s Facebook Fan page.

The statement reads:

“Hello everyone this is Kerri, Chris’ wife. Yes, unfortunately tonight he did get shot in the back on his right side while on stage. Doctors said thankfully he’s a built guy. The bullet didn’t penetrate his lung and stopped near his ribs. We are currently in the hospital. Please keep him in your prayers and will update you all later!!! Thanks”

